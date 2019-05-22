VeriCall pledges 200 jobs for Kirkcaldy

VeriCall is to create hundreds of jobs and establish a flagship call centre in Fife after being awarded £1 million by Scottish Enterprise.

In a boost for the local economy, the contact centre operator has pledged to deliver up to 209 living wage jobs in Kirkcaldy over the next two years.

VeriCall, which is poised to unveil the addition of a major blue-chip client, will house the upcoming positions at a new flagship UK contact centre in Lomond House at John Smith Business Park.

It comes as the firm is awarded a £1m regional selective assistance (RSA) grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The news is set to bring a welcome jobs lift to the town, which has been affected in recent months by store closure programmes being undertaken by brands including Marks & Spencer and Debenhams.

A recruitment drive is currently underway to fill the roles, which will be full-time, permanent positions meeting the Scottish Living Wage of £9 per hour.

VeriCall MD Adam Taylor said: “I am delighted to be launching our flagship contact centre in Kirkcaldy.

“Whilst researching potential locations we were drawn to the warm and accommodating nature encountered in Fife which matches the manner in which we wish to represent our clients.

“Fife Council also demonstrated a desire to cultivate innovative, technology focussed businesses to create sustainable employment opportunities for future generations. This is an aim I am personally motivated to assist with.”

Scottish Enterprise, which worked in partnership with Fife Council to attract VeriCall to the region, provides RSA grants to investment projects seeking to create and safeguard employment in selected areas of Scotland.

In the financial year 2017/18, the organisation offered £14m in RSA funding to 75 companies to support expansion plans and job creation.

Neil Francis, director of international trade and investment operations at Scottish Development International, the international arm of Scottish Enterprise, said: “VeriCall has shown a real desire to locate its flagship contact centre in Kirkcaldy, so I am very pleased that this £1m RSA grant from Scottish Enterprise has allowed the company to lay down roots in Fife.

“I am very hopeful the commitment demonstrated by VeriCall to Kirkcaldy will encourage other companies to look at Fife as a place to locate and grow their business.”

Business minister Jamie Hepburn also welcomed the news, adding: “Research shows paying the real living wage can enhance productivity, reduce absenteeism, and improve staff morale and therefore I am delighted that these new jobs will pay the Scottish Living Wage.”