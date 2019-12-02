‘V&A effect’ helps Dundee design house boost team

The Malting House Design Studio is expanding its team in a move the Dundee agency claims reflects the city’s growth as a cultural hotspot.

The graphic design business has bolstered its communications arm with the addition of Jennifer McGregor, a former engagement expert at energy giant SSE.

Based in Dundee’s cultural quarter, the studio attributed its growth to the “V&A effect”, with the museum’s 2018 launch boosting the city.

The Malting House’s 300-strong customer portfolio includes Axis Shield, The Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Museum and Business Gateway clients, for which it is contracted to supply marketing and branding support.

McGregor said: “It’s a fantastic time to be joining a creative business in Dundee. The new V&A museum has given a boost to what was already a vibrant industry in and the city is buzzing.

"The Malting House has a very strong portfolio of Dundee businesses as part of its wider client base which covers much of Scotland.”

The Malting House founder Wendy Maltman added: “[McGregor's] appointment will allow us to support clients on the content of their written communication, their social media activity, and media and political relations, allowing us to provide a comprehensive suite of services for the businesses we work with.”

