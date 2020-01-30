US chip designer that acquired Edinburgh’s Wolfson names new president

Cirrus Logic, the US-headquartered chip designer that bought Edinburgh-based Wolfson for almost £300 million in 2014, has named John Forsyth as president of the company.

Forsyth, who graduated from the University of Glasgow in 1995, most recently served as the firm’s chief strategy officer. As president, he will assume a broader role in day-to-day business operations, while leading the group’s product development teams and continuing to drive product strategies.

Jason Rhode is to continue in the post of chief executive, focusing on the long-term growth and direction of the company.

Forsyth began his career working for Psion in London and has more than 20 years of sector experience. Prior to joining Wolfson in 2012, he led product development and strategy in several technology companies, including serving as chief technical officer of the Symbian Foundation.

Since the takeover of Wolfson, Cirrus has moved its Edinburgh operation to the city centre Quartermile development having previously been based in offices near the BT Murrayfield stadium.

Rhode said: “John has been an extremely valuable addition to Cirrus Logic since joining us through the acquisition of Wolfson Microelectronics in 2014.

“In his role as chief strategy officer, John demonstrated tremendous leadership skills and drove a number of new initiatives that we believe will fuel growth opportunities in the years to come. I’m excited to work with John in his expanded role as president.”

The news came as the group posted quarterly revenues of $374.7 million (£288.2m), exceeding guidance as it experienced higher-than-anticipated volumes for chips shipping into smartphones.

