‘Urgent need’ for Scottish business to expand overseas, says SCC

Scottish businesses will need to focus on expanding their market reach as they enter the new year following a “bruising” 12 months of uncertainty, Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief Liz Cameron has announced.

In the SCC’s new year message, Cameron said firms in Scotland had “an urgent need to internationalise and target new markets for sales and growth” due to the potential outcomes of Brexit.

The SCC director and chief executive said many factors which give Scottish businesses a competitive edge are now in the hands of parliamentarians, who must make jobs and business a priority.

Cameron said: “Scottish businesses have been battered and are crying out for some much-needed consistency and regularity.

“Business and government now must work more closely together than ever as the rules of global trade are being re-written. Business needs to be at the table while they are.”

Cameron urged the Scottish Government to confirm that the small business bonus is not under threat and to take measures to ensure fairness across local authorities as the uniform business tax is brought to an end.

She also highlighted the skills challenges facing current employees and new entrants to the job market, adding: “We need to train and prepare the workforce before industries are disrupted or become obsolete. Otherwise we will continue to lose out on valuable productivity growth, not to mention waste our most precious resource – human capital and potential.”

