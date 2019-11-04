University of Strathclyde to teach ‘pioneering’ fintech degree in Bahrain

Director of the BIBF Ahmed Al Shaikh and David Hillier, associate principal and executive dean of University of Strathclyde Business School. Picture: Contributed
The University of Strathclyde has launched a financial technology Master’s course in Bahrain, believed to be the first programme of its kind in the region.

The Scottish university will deliver a part-time programme in partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), as Bahrain aims to become a “pioneering” fintech hub in the Gulf.

Strathclyde tutors will teach intensive face-to-face classes for the part-time Masters in Bahrain. Picture: Contributed

It is designed to provide skilled workers to the fintech sector while also acting as a platform for interaction between British and Bahrain-based fintech companies.

The programme, approved by the Bahrain Higher Education Council, teaches the concept of “strategic fintech”, a top-down view of how innovation is impacting business models and society.

Its first intake is scheduled for February 2020 and the entire programme will be delivered in Bahrain over a two-year period by Strathclyde academics, via a scheduled series of weekend face to face intensive classes and weekly local tutoring.

David Hillier, associate principal and executive dean of University of Strathclyde Business School, said: “Our MSc FinTech will bolster Bahrain’s position as a leading fintech hub in the region, and offer ambitious individuals the opportunity to gain a cutting-edge qualification, delivered by Strathclyde academics, without having to take a year out to complete studies.

“Graduates will be highly employable and have the relevant skillsets for future careers in capital markets. We’re confident that we will enable students to fast-track into a successful career in the finance sector.”

The university’s Technology and Innovation Centre, which has played a leading global role in developing fintech skills and innovation, last month hosted the first symposium of the FinTech National Network.

It has also recently secured funding of £4.6 million to support a “ground-breaking” quantum technology partnership with Glasgow quantum technology firm M Squared, which aims to develop some of the world’s most powerful computers.

Ahmed Al Shaikh, director of the BIBF, described Strathclyde as an “internationally-recognised” university.

He added: “As the training arm for the financial sector in Bahrain, we are well-placed to equip the Bahraini workforce with the broad set of skills and knowledge required in this fast-growing sector and allow them to take advantage of the opportunities arising from fintech.”