University of Strathclyde to teach ‘pioneering’ fintech degree in Bahrain

The University of Strathclyde has launched a financial technology Master’s course in Bahrain, believed to be the first programme of its kind in the region.

The Scottish university will deliver a part-time programme in partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), as Bahrain aims to become a “pioneering” fintech hub in the Gulf.

Strathclyde tutors will teach intensive face-to-face classes for the part-time Masters in Bahrain.

It is designed to provide skilled workers to the fintech sector while also acting as a platform for interaction between British and Bahrain-based fintech companies.

The programme, approved by the Bahrain Higher Education Council, teaches the concept of “strategic fintech”, a top-down view of how innovation is impacting business models and society.

Its first intake is scheduled for February 2020 and the entire programme will be delivered in Bahrain over a two-year period by Strathclyde academics, via a scheduled series of weekend face to face intensive classes and weekly local tutoring.

David Hillier, associate principal and executive dean of University of Strathclyde Business School, said: “Our MSc FinTech will bolster Bahrain’s position as a leading fintech hub in the region, and offer ambitious individuals the opportunity to gain a cutting-edge qualification, delivered by Strathclyde academics, without having to take a year out to complete studies.

“Graduates will be highly employable and have the relevant skillsets for future careers in capital markets. We’re confident that we will enable students to fast-track into a successful career in the finance sector.”

The university’s Technology and Innovation Centre, which has played a leading global role in developing fintech skills and innovation, last month hosted the first symposium of the FinTech National Network.

It has also recently secured funding of £4.6 million to support a “ground-breaking” quantum technology partnership with Glasgow quantum technology firm M Squared, which aims to develop some of the world’s most powerful computers.

Ahmed Al Shaikh, director of the BIBF, described Strathclyde as an “internationally-recognised” university.

He added: “As the training arm for the financial sector in Bahrain, we are well-placed to equip the Bahraini workforce with the broad set of skills and knowledge required in this fast-growing sector and allow them to take advantage of the opportunities arising from fintech.”