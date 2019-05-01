University of Strathclyde’s AFRC teams up with Japanese firm

The University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC) is partnering with Japanese firm Matsuura to accelerate the use of novel machine tool technology in Scotland.

Under the “tier one” partnership, Matsuura will provide support in kind, supplying its advanced computer numerical control (CNC) machining centre.

The technology is set to widen the scope of what the AFRC can do for customers using different materials across a range of industries.

Working closely with the AFRC’s machining and additive team, the Japanese group will enhance its presence in Scotland while gaining access to the centre’s network, which includes global manufacturers and growing local businesses.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, manufacturing and additive team lead at the AFRC, said: “We are delighted to bring Matsuura on as a tier one partner and look forward to collaborating with them on innovative CNC focused projects.

“Matsuura will also enjoy significant benefits from the new partnership. The firm will gain access to our network, which includes Rolls-Royce and Boeing, as well as many future focused smaller companies.”

Matsuura, which can trace its roots back to 1935, has its UK headquarters in Leicestershire. Scotland-based Matsuura area manager Barry Pender will spend time at the AFRC.

Roger Howkins, managing director of Matsuura Machinery, said: “Scottish manufacturing and engineering are seeing a true renaissance, not only with the recovery of traditional heavy engineering but also in high value new industries.

“These companies and institutions are helping to create the components, products and technologies of tomorrow.”