University of Strathclyde and Siemens to drive ‘factories of the future’

The University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC) has agreed a partnership with technology giant Siemens in a bid to support the “factories of the future” across Scotland.

The two organisations will work together to stimulate the uptake of digital technologies within the manufacturing industry.

Smart factories are highly digitalised and connected production facilities that use a constant stream of data to adapt to new demands.

Michael Ward at the AFRC said: “As our digital activities have grown, we’ve continued to expand our use of the extensive suite of Siemens software and we’re extremely excited about the new capabilities that this partnership will open up.

“As the manufacturing sector shifts towards a more data-led approach, it’s crucial that we’re working with industry and supporting companies to use digital technology on shop floors to enhance the factories of the future.”

