University of Glasgow rolls out branded gin thanks to former student

The University of Glasgow has unveiled its own branded gin created by a former arts student.

Helen Stewart from Badvo Distillery near Pitlochry has worked with the university to create the exclusive branded version of her gin, called 1451, after the year the institution was founded. It is being launched for the summer graduations.

Stewart, an English literature and linguistics graduate, created the gin which has been distilled with 100 per cent hand foraged botanicals from the Perthshire hill farm which has been in her family since 1599. The new gin is predominantly sweet apple with a wild mint finish.

Stewart said: "I have been so lucky to have had great support from the University of Glasgow when I began setting up my business. I love distilling and as long as I love distilling this is what I will be doing."

Matthew Williams, general manager at University of Glasgow retail, said: "We had first thought about creating our own whisky. But when I came across Helen and learned about her story it felt right especially as Scottish Gin has seen such a resurgence in recent years. We are absolutely delighted to partner with Badvo to create 1451."

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, added: "At the University of Glasgow, we recognise and celebrate the achievements of our alumni who have left us to work as leaders in their fields."