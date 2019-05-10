Unique new funeral directors opens in Edinburgh

A Harley Davidson with a sidecar big enough to fit a coffin turned heads at the grand opening of a new funeral parlour.

The unusual funeral vehicle was on show at Fosters Family Funeral Directors in West Mains Road, to highlight how diverse and different modern funerals can be.

Elaine and Sara look after our customers needs at the Edinburgh office

According to the leading funeral firm, which is highly regarded for its affordable services which combine dignity with care, while many still seek a traditional funeral with its black hearse and hymns others are opting for a modern service that fully captures their loved one’s unique character.

In some cases, that can be a funeral that’s vibrant – and even raise a fond smile with a pink hearse or motorbike – or be simple and without any fuss.

On the day, the firm raised over £400 for Marie Curie Hospice by holding a raffle with donations from the local business community.

In an increasing number of cases, families are choosing to avoid what can be a challenging crematorium service, instead gathering at Foster’s comfortable and peaceful funeral parlour for an uplifting celebration and to say their ‘goodbyes’ there.

Fosters new service at West Mains Road is being run David Deery and his team, who are well known in the area. It offers a range of affordable options for funeral packages – from under £1000 – and pre-paid funeral plans.

The service is also able to tailor bespoke funerals to meet families’ individual requirements.

“There is now more choice than ever when it comes to planning a funeral that is ‘right’ for the person and their family,” said Mr Deery.

“Some may want a very discreet, quiet cremation or a real ‘celebration’ of life with music and features that reflect their loved one’s personality.

“We are able to help them achieve what’s right for them.”

Fosters offers a transparent pricing policy, which means families are kept informed of costs every step of the way. It means there are no hidden surprises and unseen ‘extras’ which can add hundreds of pounds to the cost.

The measure is part of the firm’s approach to helping to end ‘funeral poverty’ and keep down prices, while at the same time offering a high-quality and dignified service.

Its funeral plans also offer a helpful way for families and individuals to plan ahead, bringing peace of mind that costs are covered when the time comes.

Mr Deery added: “Times are changing and people are becoming more aware that they don’t need to have a certain kind of funeral and they can make choices that will keep costs down.

“We’re here to make the process as simple and stress-free as possible.”

For more information about arranging a funeral, or to make an appointment to discuss organising a pre-payment funeral plan call 0131 263 0262, or see www.scottishfunerals.com