Ullapool's oldest hotel goes up for sale

An Ullapool hotel, thought to be the oldest in the Highland fishing town, has been brought to market for close to £1 million.

The Caledonian Hotel is being offered for sale by the Edinburgh office of Colliers International, which is inviting offers around £900,000 + VAT for the feuhold.

Currently owned by a London-based private investment and property firm, the Caledonian Hotel dates back to the 19th century. It has since been significantly extended to provide 83 bedrooms along with a range of public rooms, bars and dining areas.

The hotel has "expansive" views of Ullapool and its ferry terminal, as well as towards Loch Broom.

Alistair Letham, a director in the UK hotels agency team at Colliers International, said: “The Caledonian Hotel has been an important hotel feature facility in Wester Ross and Ullapool for many, many years and continues to service the important leisure trade that visits Scotland’s beautiful north west during a very long period of seasonal trading.

"The availability of the Caledonian Hotel offers seasoned and experienced operators a great opportunity to purchase an established base it the top leisure destination of this exceptionally scenic area of Scotland.”