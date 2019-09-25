UK bus manufacturer to go into administration

Have your say

One of the UK's main bus manufacturers is poised to go into administration, an MP said.

Wrightbus built London's distinctive red double decker Routemaster buses when Boris Johnson was mayor of the city.

It is one of Northern Ireland's largest employers and its loss would be a major blow in the same week as travel firm Thomas Cook's collapse.

DUP MP Ian Paisley said unions were being briefed by managers on Wednesday morning.

He told the BBC: "Essentially from this point the administrator has a week to find a buyer."

The North Antrim firm has been seeking investment or a new owner as it struggles with cash problems.