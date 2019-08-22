Two Scottish attractions named in 2019 list of world’s ‘greatest places’

Two Scottish attractions have been named in a list of the world’s “greatest places” of 2019.

The V&A in Dundee and the Macallan Distillery in Moray are two of just three UK locations on the Time Magazine list of 100 global destinations which are recommended for a visit.

The University Arms hotel in Cambridge is also named on the list.

Nominations for the list cover a range of categories, including museums, parks, restaurants and hotels – and are made by the magazine’s editors and correspondents, as well as industry experts.

They are then evaluated based on key factors including quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence.

Scottish tourism secretary Fiona Hyslop said it was a “fantastic achievement” for both the museum and distillery.

She said: “Since it opened, the museum has attracted more than half a million visitors from all over the UK and throughout the world, and has been part of the rejuvenation of the waterfront in Dundee.

“The Macallan Distillery is an architectural wonder and its innovative telling of the story of whisky is helping to lead whisky tourism.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “The Macallan Distillery and V&A Dundee’s inclusion in this prestigious list of the top 100 places to see in the world this year is testament to both attractions’ stature in the UK.

“I don’t think anyone could go to either location and not stand back in awe at these amazing feats of architecture, bringing their surroundings to life, as well as be drawn in to the experiences they offer visitors.

“Both attractions have been ground-breaking for their respective city and region.

“They have forged reputations for innovation, creativity, learning, community engagement and unforgettable experiences, helping to elevate the unique characters of both Dundee and Moray Speyside, and of Scotland, and put them in the map as a must-see places to visit.

“We can’t be complacent however and it is important that we continue to encourage the tourism industry to provide world-class service, facilities, events and attractions to keep up with ever-changing consumer demands and ensure visitors continue to have memorable experiences across Scotland.”

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said “We are absolutely thrilled to be included as one of Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places 2019, and to be included on the front cover of this globally renowned magazine.

“It is a great recognition of the efforts of everyone who has worked on V&A Dundee, particularly as we are one of very few museums around the world to receive this honour.

“V&A Dundee has been hugely popular since we opened, with visitors from around the world enjoying our current exhibition Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt this summer, and also spending time in Dundee and the beautiful surrounding region.”



