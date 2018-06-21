TVSquared firm makes growth move to Australia

TVSquared, the Edinburgh-founded technology firm which helps advertisers measure returns from television advertising, has expanded its global footprint with new offices in Australia.

The opening of a Sydney base comes amid strong growth for the business in the A$3.1 billion (£1.7bn) Australian television advertising market. The office will be headed up by business development director Praful Desai.

He said: “With demand for TV performance analytics at a fever pitch, it was the right time to open a Sydney office to accommodate the growing number of advertisers that want to make TV work harder and smarter for their brands.”

TVSquared’s products measure the impact of TV slots and provide insights to maximise spend and optimise campaigns for the greatest response. The company, which works with 700 brands, and agencies in 70 countries, also has offices in Edinburgh, London, Munich and New York. Backers include West Coast Capital and the Scottish Investment Bank.