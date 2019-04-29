Tudor style Perthshire hotel hits market for £3m-plus

A Perth country house hotel built in Tudor style and set in its own wooded grounds has hit the market for more than £3 million.

Property firm Colliers International, which is acting for the seller of the Leonardo Boutique Hotel Huntingtower, said Perth’s hotel market was “doing well” and the sale represented a “good chance for hoteliers looking to gain a quality asset in the area”.

The 34-bedroom hotel is located on the outskirts of the city and sits in five acres of grounds. An established wedding venue, it is also said to have “substantial” meeting and event income thanks to its six meeting rooms, restaurant and conservatory.

Julian Troup, head of UK hotels agency at Colliers International, said: “It is an established and well known hotel operating with a healthy trading base.

“The beautiful hotel has substantial meeting facilities and extensive grounds and provides an excellent mix of income streams. We are anticipating a favourable response to the marketing, particularly bearing the hotel’s long established reputation.”

The firm said it was inviting offers of around £3.25m.