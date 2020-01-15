TSB creating 100 jobs with launch of hi-tech Edinburgh hub

TSB, the banking giant recovering from a major IT meltdown two years ago, is creating 100 jobs in Edinburgh as it rolls out a new technology hub in the city.

The creation of the centre, which is based in the newly refitted Scottish TSB headquarters on the capital’s George Street, forms part of a £120 million digital investment by the lender.

Set to open in April, the new facility will house technical specialists, data engineers, analysts and other IT experts and provide a hub for teams to “collaborate, develop and deliver innovative services” for the bank’s five million or so customers.

TSB’s customer banking director, Robin Bulloch, said the bank was taking advantage of the “tech talent” available in Edinburgh.

He added: “At a time when the pace of change and customers demand for new services is increasing, this investment positions TSB to serve our customers even better and provide a major boost to the local economy here in Scotland.”

TSB, which is pushing ahead with plans to shut several high street branches in Scotland, also announced a “strategic partnership” between the bank and computing giant IBM that will build on TSB’s commitment last March to consolidate its IT operations and optimise how it runs its infrastructure.

Unified

All core banking channels and applications including ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking and high street branches will now run on a “unified cloud platform”, the bank added.

Almost two million TSB customers lost access to their online banking services in 2018 following the botched introduction of a new computer system.

Commenting on the new investment in Edinburgh, CBI Scotland director, Tracy Black, said: “Today’s announcement provides a welcome and timely boost to Scotland’s reputation as a global hub for innovation and high skilled technology jobs.

“For Scotland to punch above its weight internationally and attract vital overseas investment, we need to send out a clear signal that we’re not only open for business but building an economy for the future – TSB’s significant investment represents an important step in that direction.”

Scottish Digital Economy Minister Kate Forbes added: “We are committed to becoming a world-class digital nation and building our reputation as a digital leader.

“This is a welcome investment and will strengthen digital skills across the sector as well as further enhance Edinburgh’s reputation as a global financial technology centre.”

