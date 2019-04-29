Trio of top roles for Trump Turnberry

Trump Turnberry, the five-star hotel and golfing resort on the Ayrshire coast, has unveiled a trio of senior appointments.

Returning to Turnberry is David Main, senior sous chef de tournant, who has more than 20 years of experience, He has made the move back to Scotland after nine years away, including spells in the United Arab Emirates and China.

Alison MacLeod, who hails from Ayr and was awarded the Marketing Leader of the Year 2016 by Marriott International, has been appointed marketing manager for the resort.

Meanwhile, Turnberry has appointed Siobhan Moore as an account manager. Born and bred in Ayrshire and with local hospitality experience, she will be the key point of contact for many of the resort’s clients.

Her new role will see her maintain existing client relationships as well as driving new business growth within the Scottish corporate segment.

Ralph Porciani, general manager, said: “We continue to invest in the resort and to improve our offering to ensure our luxury status rings true.

“All three associates have experience within industry-leading companies in their respective fields.”

MacLeod added: “The resort has made substantial investment in its accommodation, dining and golfing facilities in the last year and with that there are huge opportunities for growth.”