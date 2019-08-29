Trio of apprentices visit Mossmorran

Three teens who have just begun apprenticeships with ExxonMobil visited Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran last week.

Ben Sharp (18), from Dunfermline and Kyle Petersen (18), from Grangemouth, are embarking on an apprenticeship in instrumentation and process control, while Jamie White (19), who is also from Grangemouth is an electrical apprentice.

The trio started their four-year Modern Apprenticeship at Forth Valley College this week.

The apprentices were invited to attend an informal evening at FEP.

Jacob McAlister, plant manager said: “We have had some 200 people who have come through the apprenticeship programme and it is a very valuable route for future talent.”

Ben, a former pupil of Woodmill High School in Dunfermline, said he was “really chuffed” to have gained an apprenticeship with FEP.

“I applied last year but I didn’t get in, so when I got in this year I felt very proud,” he said. “I am looking forward to working hard and learning lots of new things.”

Dad Brian added: “I am very proud of him. Getting the opportunity to work at a place like this will be amazing for him.”

Lorraine Kerr, business development partner at Forth Valley College said: “This apprenticeship programme is great because it is teaching young people practical skills while they are learning.

“We have worked with ExxonMobil for many years and their apprentices have always been excellent.”