Trainline keeping it on track with sales surge

Rail app Trainline has reported a double-digit jump in sales for the past three months in its first trading update since floating on the stock market last month.

The firm, which is backed by private equity giant KKR, said its sales for the three months to the end of May were boosted by strong performances in the UK and international markets.

Ticket sales rose by 20 per cent to £906 million, compared with the same period a year earlier. The firm, which has offices in London, Paris and Edinburgh, held firm on its full-year guidance.

Total UK sales rose by 17 per cent to £788m, while international sales increased by 51 per cent to £117m.

The recent initial public offering (IPO) came four years after KKR purchased Trainline for £500m from fellow private equity firm Exponent.

Clare Gilmartin, chief executive officer of Trainline, which employs about 600 people, said: "We are pleased with our first-quarter performance, which demonstrates that Trainline continues to consolidate its position as the leading independent rail and coach travel platform.

"The first-quarter performance of the UK consumer business further demonstrates that the roll-out of eTickets supported by a great app experience is shifting customers online and to mobile, with strong app performance also driving international growth.

"With the majority of rail and coach tickets currently still sold offline in the UK and globally, there is a huge opportunity ahead of us to continue to grow and innovate for the benefit of all our stakeholders."