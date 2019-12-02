‘Trailblazing’ Flexitricity names new CEO

Flexible energy specialist Flexitricity has named a new chief executive to spearhead growth plans it says will help drive the UK government’s 2050 net zero goals.

The Edinburgh-based firm said Simon Heyes joins as it “trailblazes a new age where a growing range of energy users and those with generation assets can help National Grid balance the energy system and earn revenue from doing so”.

Flexitricity founder Alastair Martin said Heyes' background will be an 'invaluable resource'. Picture: Neil Hanna.

Flexitricity has generated more than £20 million for its energy partners since starting live operations in 2008 and has about 500 megawatts under management currently.

Heyes will explore “ambitious” growth opportunities and partnerships driven by the renewable energy revolution and electrification of heat and transport. He was previously wind energy development and construction director at Infinis and before that led new renewable projects in Britain at SSE.

Flexitricity founder and chief strategy officer Alastair Martin hailed Heyes’ extensive experience in renewables.

He said: “We’ve come a long way as an industry. When Flexitricity first started back in 2004, demand side response did not exist in the UK and the whole energy landscape looked very different. Now the concept is becoming mainstream - which highlights the impact and importance placed upon finding carbon-friendly solutions.

“The appointment of Simon Heyes as Flexitricity’s new CEO underpins everything we strive to achieve ahead of what is set to be an exciting and pivotal few years for the energy sector.

“Simon’s background in the renewable energy field will be an invaluable resource as Flexitricity bids to break new boundaries in the market.”

Heyes said: “Flexitricity is not just the leading demand response energy company in the country - but one of the most innovative and pioneering firms deploying the new energy strategies of the future.

“The government’s target of being carbon neutral by 2050 can only be achieved by ensuring there is sufficient flexibility in the system to balance varying renewable generation. Flexitricity pioneered this industry over 15 years ago and is now entering a growth phase as more and more firms realise the significant financial and environmental benefits which flexibility in their generation and consumption profiles can unlock."