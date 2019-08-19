Top banker joins board of Scottish Building Society

The Scottish Building Society has appointed banking veteran Andrew Hastings as a non-executive director.

Hastings’ career began at Royal Bank of Scotland in 1985 and after a spell at BNP Paribas Ireland he went on to lead Barclays Bank Ireland as its chief executive for four years.

His non-executive portfolio includes Ireland’s Electricity Supply Board, Pepper Finance Corporation and Elavon Financial Services DAC.

Hastings, from Maybole, South Ayrshire, said: “I am excited to join the board of such a historical and innovative financial service provider like Scottish Building Society.

“As the society recently welcomed Paul Denton as the new chief executive, I feel we are at the start of an exciting era and I am greatly looking forward to being a part of it.”

Chairman Raymond Abbott said: “We are pleased to welcome Andrew on to the board. Andrew has significant knowledge of the industry and his extensive skillset and experience will make him an excellent asset.”