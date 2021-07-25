Tool hire chain takes wraps off fourth Edinburgh area branch

Toolstation is one of the UK’s fastest growing and largest suppliers of tools and related equipment.

Toolstation said the Loanhead store, which is due to open on Monday, would create seven jobs and bring “essential products to local trade and DIY customers”.

Store manager Steven Barclay said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more.

“We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”

In January, the firm – established in 2003 – introduced a trade credit account as part of its continued commitment to further support its trade customers. It comes at a time when almost half of tradespeople admit to being worried about the impact of the pandemic and one in five is concerned about cash flow difficulties.

