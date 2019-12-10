Timberbush Tours invests more than £1m in eco-friendly coaches

Timberbush Tours is investing £1.1 million into five new coaches to replenish its 31-strong fleet.

The tour operator said the new vehicles, tailor-made and scheduled for delivery early next year, will be among the most environmentally friendly and fuel efficient vehicles available.

Timberbush runs tours to destination across the Highlands and Islands and northern England from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

The purchase of two 53-seater Man Neoplan Tourliner coaches and three 32-seater Man Midi Explorers forms part of the company's continual replenish and re-fleet programme.

Chief executive Steve Spalding said: “Research and development has made significant advances in recent years and given that stringent environmental measures are in place, it is vital we continually invest to ensure we own the most modern, fuel efficient fleet available to the coach tour industry. It is important for the environment, but also in terms of customer safety and comfort, too.

"Moreover, the entire Timberbush fleet will always be less than three years old."

READ MORE: Tie-up signed to target Perthshire gold