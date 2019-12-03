Tim Hortons announces Cumbernauld opening date

Canadian café and cake shop chain, Tim Hortons, will be opening the doors to its new drive thru restaurant in Cumbernauld Retail Park next Tuesday (December 10) at noon.

There will be an early Christmas present for Tim Hortons fans too, the first 100 customers at the new restaurant will receive a free lunch combo meal to celebrate the opening.

The lucky, early-bird customers can treat themselves to a Tims Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or any Grilled Wrap, with a portion of potato wedges and a small drink all free of charge.

In addition to this festive treat, the very first person in the queue for the restaurant, and the queue for the drive thru, will receive a VIP card entitling them to two free drinks every day for a year.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We’re delighted to have secured a fantastic location in Cumbernauld for our new drive thru restaurant.

“We’re very much looking forward to becoming part of the local community and serving their food and drink needs.”