Tie-up creates £30m Scottish printing business

A Scottish print business with an annual turnover of £30 million has been created following the merger of two Glasgow-based firms.

Bell & Bain and J Thomson Colour Printers will continue to operate in their respective markets under the guidance of managing directors Kevin Creechan at J Thomson Colour Printers and Karen Baillie at Bell & Bain.

All jobs at the 300-strong merged company have been protected.

The deal has come about as a result of the sale by Nick Thomson, chairman of J Thomson Colour Printers, of his 100 per cent equity holding in the business to Bell & Bain, for an undisclosed sum.

Print industry executive Stephen Docherty, who took full control of Bell & Bain in 2019, and who will be chairman of the merged business, said: “This exciting transaction offers us the ability to capitalise on our respective strengths to create a major force within the Scottish and UK print industry.

“With our combined resources we will be in a position both to expand our current operations and to invest substantially to create new efficiencies and opportunities for future growth.

“By investing consistently in new technology, as well as in the skills of our merged team, we are very confident about the future for our industry and believe we can make a major impact in the UK print market.”

Founded in 1831 by James Bell and Andrew Bain, Bell & Bain is based in Thornliebank, Glasgow. J Thomson was established in 1952.