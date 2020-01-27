Tidal power pioneer Atlantis Energy salutes record MeyGen generation

Sustainable energy specialist Simec Atlantis Energy has hailed progress at its MeyGen project – announcing that its 2019 performance represents a record period of uninterrupted generation from a tidal turbine venture of its kind.

It said MeyGen, the world’s largest operational tidal stream array, has now exported 24.7 gigawatt hours (GWh) of predictable renewable electricity to the national grid.

Additionally, MeyGen last year exported more than 13.8GWh of predictable renewable electricity, equivalent to the average annual electricity consumption of around 3,800 typical UK homes, generating revenue of £3.9 million.

Atlantis also noted that last year it announced its intention to develop the next phase of MeyGen, which will see an additional 80 megawatts of tidal capacity added to the existing project site between the island of Stroma and the mainland.

Atlantis is looking to design, consent and build the world’s first ocean-powered data centre near the MeyGen site, seeking to “significantly” boost Scotland’s international data connectivity. The firm – part of industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s empire – is also exploring connections to other global fibre optic cables.

Atlantis chief executive Tim Cornelius commented: “Not only is this world-renowned project helping the UK meet its net zero ambitions, but it is also providing valuable performance data which can be used to inform future projects.

“The world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil but data, and by combining tidal power with stranded onshore wind farms in close proximity to MeyGen, we can create a virtual power plant to provide sustainable power to a data centre in Scotland, creating important new fibre connections for Scotland and the UK in the process.”