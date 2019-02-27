Three in four full-time Scots workers see no daylight in winter

Seventy six per cent of full-time employees see no daylight during the winter months, a survey on time spent outdoors reveals.

Workers said they left their homes in the morning when it was dark and returned home after a day in the office when the daylight hours had disappeared.

However, 42 per cent of over 2,000 people reported suffering vitamin D deficiency symptoms, while three in ten said (30 per cent) they worry about Vitamin D deficiency

Almost half spent less than 30 minutes outside in the fresh air in winter.

The main reasons people give for staying indoors include the weather (64 per cent), illness (27 per cent) and work (16 per cent), the independent survey found.

Dr Chris Steele, MBE, an international expert on health issues, flagged up the possible health risks of not getting enough vitamin D.

In 2016 new guidance issued by the Scientific Advisory Committee advised all Scots, over the age of one to take vitamin D. It is believed taking the supplement could help tackle the rate of multiple sclerosis in Scotland, which has the highest rate in the UK.

“It can be hard to motivate ourselves to get out and be active in the colder months but it’s important to work daylight and exercise into our routines where we can.

“Vitamin D deficiency can put you at greater risk of developing conditions such as diabetes, heart diseases, certain cancers and weight gain. “Compound this with our lack of exercise and much of the nation could not only have adopted bad habits from hibernating over winter but also bad health with longer term effects.”

John Stevenson, spokesman for Unison Scotland said: “ There are so many pressures on people because of job losses. They are working longer hours for free and taking shorter breaks. So, I’m not surprised at the findings.”

The survey, carried out this month, was commissioned by GO Outdoors, Scotland’s biggest outdoor clothing and goods retailer.