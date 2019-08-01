This splendid Speyside hotel has been bought in a seven-figure deal...

A popular Speyside hotel has changed hands in a seven-figure deal.

Craiglynne Hotel in Grantown-on-Spey has been acquired by Bespoke Hotels, acting for investors, from Crerar Hotel Group. The 83-bedroom hotel, which also features a large bar and restaurant, was on the market with a guide price of about £2 million.

Julian Troup, head of UK hotels agency at property adviser Colliers International, said: “This is further evidence of the increasing demand for larger Scottish hotels and follows our sale last month of Ben Wyvis Hotel, Strathpeffer, again acting for Crerar Hotels.”

Paddy Crerar, chief executive of Crerar Hotel Group, added: “We are very pleased with this sale. The Craiglynne has been an excellent asset for us, however, the agreed deal was simply too generous for us to ignore.

“Indeed, it confirms that the appetite for quality Scottish assets continues to grow.”