These two Scottish companies were among the winners at Tech Nation's Rising Stars

Two Scottish companies have been named winners of Tech Nation’s Rising Stars, the UK-wide tech scale-up competition.

Glasgow healthtech Talking Medicines, which helps patients better manage their medicines at home, and Edinburgh “tech for good” start-up Neatebox, an app to improve accessibility for disabled people, were two of ten businesses to scoop the prize.

The award includes the opportunity to pitch in front of more than 200 investors, accelerators, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders, as well as complimentary support with business planning, pitch training, recruiting and accounting.

The final ten winners were revealed at the Rising Stars Grand Final in London last night which was the culmination of nationwide search that saw the 33 regional winners revealed in November.

Talking Medicines chief Jo Halliday said: “Having the opportunity to tell our story at this event is a huge opportunity as we enter our new funding round.”

Gavin Neate, founder of Neatebox, added: “Neatebox winning underlines the changing face of society and its willingness to look at the growing need for high growth companies addressing societies greatest challenges.”

In its second year, the competition received almost 400 applications in total, a 39 per cent rise from 2018, and attracted a diverse group of founders.

Around 30 per cent of the original applicants have at least one female founder, and 90 per cent of companies which entered the final are based outside of London.