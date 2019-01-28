These are the UK’s 10 largest taxpayers

They contribute more to the UK exchequer than anyone else.

Research by the Sunday Times has revealed a list ranking tax contributions based on estimates of tax due on business profits, share sales, dividends, house purchases and personal income. Two of the top taxpayers also appear in the top 10 of the paper’s Rich List - which is based on their overall wealth. The tax calculations are based on income.

1. Oxford Street Stores Stock 1) STEPHEN RUBIN AND FAMILY, 181.6 million. Majority stakeholder in JD Sports and owner of Pentland Group. PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images Buy a Photo

2. FTSE 100 photos 2) THE COATES FAMILY, 156 million. Denise Coates, pictured, is CEO of online bookmakers Bet365. PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images Buy a Photo

3. Sunday Times Tax List 3) SIR JAMES DYSON AND FAMILY, 127.8 milion. Vacuum cleaner and household appliance company. PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images Buy a Photo

4) BRUNO SCHRODER AND FAMILY, 114.3 million. Investment management company. Schroder is a significant landowner in Scotland, including an estate on Islay (pictured) Contributed Freelance Buy a Photo

View more