These are the Scottish regions with the highest and lowest average weekly earnings
New data has been published this week revealing which Scottish regions have the highest and lowest average weekly earnings.
The figures, from the Scottish Government statistics website, show the gross mean average weekly earnings for full time workers based at a workplace by council area. In other words, the rankings are based on the pay at the workplace in a given area as opposed to where people live. Here is a list of Scotland’s council areas, ranked from highest to lowest, in terms of the workplace-based earnings. No earnings data is available for East Dunbartonshire.
1. Aberdeen City
Earnings: �771.70/week. The oil industry is key to Aberdeen. It has suffered in recent years but the recovery is underway. Pic: Shutterstock