The Paint Shed to expand by adding up to seven Scottish stores

Stirling-headquartered paint supplier The Paint Shed is looking to expand its retail store footprint and support its “click and brick” business model.

The family-run retailer said it is scheduled to add between five and seven sites across Scotland by 2021, in addition to its 14 current stores.

It comes as the business unveiled projected turnover of £8.5 million in 2019, up from £7.5m in the previous year.

The family-run firm launched its website in 2010 to complement its bricks and mortar offering and now ships to homeowners and trade customers across the UK.

Managing director Michael Rolland said: “The digital evolution we now see in our daily lives hasn’t fully reached the paint industry yet but we are leading the way to creating that avenue for customers to shop with us locally and across the UK.”

Board advisor Graeme Bissett, previously chairman of online tyre retailer Blackcircles.com, said the retailer is “well-placed for its next phase of growth”.