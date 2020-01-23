The Handmade Burger Co: Four Scottish restaurants shut as chain goes bust

The Handmade Burger Co has become the latest victim of the “casual dining” downturn, closing all of its restaurants, including four in Scotland.

The firm called in administrators who have been unable to secure a sale of the business. As a result, all 18 restaurants across the UK have shut with the loss of 283 jobs.

In Scotland, the chain had sites in Union Square Aberdeen, Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal, St Vincent Street in Glasgow and the Breahead shopping centre, which is located on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Joint administrator David Griffiths, from Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery, said: “The casual dining market in the UK has experienced significant challenges over the last four years, largely as a result of overcapacity in the sector, which has resulted in a significant number of insolvencies.

“Sales at Handmade Burger Co restaurants have almost halved during this period, which has proved to be unsustainable.

“It is disappointing that circumstances have meant that a sale of the business has not been possible in this case, but our focus now should be on those employees affected by this difficult news. We will work hard to provide them with all necessary assistance to claim for monies which remain due to them.”

The Handmade Burger Co has gone through a previous restructuring.