The Furnishing Service lands £3.2m to press on with UK growth

An East Kilbride furnishing contractor is getting its feet under the table south of the Border after securing £3.2 million to expand.

The company, which also has branches in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dingwall and Merthyr Tydfil, provides domestic furniture and white goods to the social housing sector and is on the Scotland Excel framework, which supports procurement in local authorities.

It also counts housing associations, student accommodation providers, care homes and serviced apartments among its client portfolio.

Over the past three years TFS has recruited more than 70 staff through its community benefits programme which provides training and employment for vulnerable people.

It has also supported 19 modern apprentices, some of whom have experienced homelessness or mental health issues, and delivered training for young people with additional support needs.

MD Randle Wilson (pictured above) said: “Our ethos is rooted in providing a high-quality and efficient service to customers, and we also take great pride in engaging with communities which in turn, boosts local economies. To date, we’ve helped support more than 50,000 vulnerable families and that is something we’re immensely proud of.

“The funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland will allow us to build our presence across the UK, and it will also put us on the map as a leader in corporate social responsibility within our sector.”