The 20 richest people in Scotland revealed

The 20 richest people living in Scotland in 2019 has been revealed.

The annual survey of the nation’s wealthiest individuals was carried out by The Sunday Times and provides a snapshot of the Scottish business elite and their financial performance over the last 12 months. It includes retail magnates, oil tycoons, landed gentry, bankers as well as a few self-made billionaires from the worlds of food distribution, transport and literature.

Glenn Gordon is chairman of William Grant & Sons distillers. The company, based in Banffshire, produces Glenfiddich among other spirits. 2019 wealth: 2.882bn

Sir Ian Clark Wood is an Aberdeen-based businessman and philanthropist. He is best known for his work in the North Sea oil industry with Wood Group. 2019 wealth: 1.763bn

Mohamed Al-Fayed is an Egyptian businessman. He owns the H�tel Ritz in Paris and formerly owned Harrods department store in London. He bought the the Balnagown estate in Easter Ross in 1972. 2019 wealth: 1.7bn

John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (pictured) have a stake in Biocon, a pharmaceuticals business. It was sold in 1997, but Mr Shaw, a University of Glasgow graduate, soon arranged to buy it back. 2019 wealth: 1.689bn

Mahdi Al Tajir is a Bahraini-Emirati businessman interests in finance and property, as well as owning the Highland Spring bottled water empire. He spends much of his time at Keir House (pictured) in Perthshire. 2019 wealth: 1.66bn

Buckie-born businessman Trond Mohn and his sister, Marit Mohn Westlake, made their fortune in Norway. 2019 wealth: 1.602bn

The Thomson family own Dundee-based media business DC Thomson, which publishes newspapers and iconic comics such as the Beano - whose famous characters include Denis the Menace (pictured). 2019 wealth: 1.401bn

Philip Day is the CEO and owner of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group. He also owns The Scottish Deer Centre, a 55-acre wildlife sanctuary. 2019 wealth: 1.2bn

The family of Sir Arnold Clark, who died in 2017 aged 89, have built a fortune on sales of new and used cars. 2019 wealth: 1.178bn