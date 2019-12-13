Thames Valley deal for Larbert bus firm

Larbert bus firm Alexander Dennis Limited has supplied three stock-built Enviro200 buses to Reading Buses for its newly relaunched Thames Valley Buses network.

Council-owned Reading Buses took the decision to consolidate its network in Slough and Windsor after the purchase of Courtney Buses added routes to the operator’s existing operation.

Thames Valley Buses now runs six services in the towns, extending to Maidenhead and Heathrow Airport.

The operator turned to ADL to meet their vehicle requirements in time for the launch of the new network.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Williams explains: “ADL had some vehicles to the right specification, and they were available quickly, which was the thing that decided it for us.”

The 10.8m long single deckers have latest generation Euro 6 engines, ensuring low emissions.

Passengers enjoy a light, airy interior with 41 comfortable ADL SmartSeats.

Robert Williams confirms the buses have been well received on the new Thames Valley Buses network: “They are bright and reliable. Customers love them and we are really pleased with them.

“In the future, if there is another short-term need for a piece of work to be done quite quickly, we would look at buying from stock again.”