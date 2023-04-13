Tesco 'in good shape' as profits slump amid unprecedented inflation pressures: reaction

Tesco “remains in good shape”, analysts have said, after the UK’s largest retailer saw its profits cool amid the cost-of-living crisis and soaring costs.

Reporting full-year results, the group - which commands a 27 per cent slice of the grocery sector - said it had faced “unprecedented” rises in the prices that its suppliers were charging. Bosses said the supermarket giant had come under pressure from rising prices as its customers also struggled under soaring inflation.

Pre-tax profit fell from just over £2 billion to around £1bn in the year to the end of February. On an adjusted basis, which strips out some one-off costs including a nearly £1bn charge on property, operating profit slipped 6.9 per cent to £2.6bn, in line with what analysts had been expecting. Earnings were hit by a range of issues, including lower sales volumes, investment in the business and steep cost rises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: “It’s been an incredibly tough year for many of our customers, and we have been determined to do everything we can to help. Our results reflect our continued investment in delivering great value and quality for our customers, whilst at the same time looking after our colleagues. This is despite unprecedented levels of inflation in the prices we have paid our suppliers for their products, and the cost of running our own operations.”

But despite the trading obstacles, Tesco insisted it had delivered a “market-leading performance” over the Christmas period.

Zoe Gillespie, investment manager at wealth firm RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Tesco is continuing to cement its position as the UK’s top supermarket. Profits may be down, but that was to be expected from the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis and post-pandemic normalisation in shopping habits.

“Sales growth, meanwhile, remains robust and Tesco is well placed to benefit from consumers looking to save on their weekly shop through its different initiatives – particularly its Clubcard scheme. While profits are expected to be flat for the year ahead, the continuation of its share buyback scheme and strong execution of its strategy mean Tesco remains in good shape.”

Data from Kantar released in January showed that while Tesco had the largest market share of any supermarket in the UK, it was not the fastest-growing traditional grocer. Asda’s sales grew quicker over Christmas while non-traditional grocers grew even faster. Tesco also said it had continued to “inflate behind the market” over Christmas, which is thought to mean that it increased prices slower than the competition. The business said it had taken a £982 million hit to statutory profit, largely due to an impairment charge on its assets, mainly its property portfolio which was hit by an increase in discount rates.

Tesco said it had been an incredibly tough year for many of its customers.

Tesco Bank, the Edinburgh-based financial offshoot of the supermarket giant, saw its adjusted operating profit fall by 18.8 per cent, year on year, to £143m, predominantly due to the impact of a significant provision release in the prior year related to the “improved macroeconomic outlook post-pandemic”. This was partially offset by a strong performance in the group’s travel money and ATM businesses, combined with higher credit card income.