Tesco deals power EDF Scottish wind farm expansion

Tesco is powering ahead with its green energy promise after inking a trio of deals with EDF Renewables that will expand onshore wind capacity in Scotland.

The supermarket giant has signed three purchase agreements with the electricity supplier to secure close to 60 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind power for its UK stores, as part of its drive to source 100 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

The tie-up will create a new 43MW onshore wind farm and boost capacity at an existing cluster in Clackmannanshire. Picture: John Devlin

An existing Clackmannanshire wind farm will be extended and a further site, in a Scottish location still to be confirmed, will be created under the new deals.

Three turbines will be added to the existing 21-turbine cluster in Burnfoot, near Tillicoultry, which currently has a total capacity of 42MW.

The new turbines will boast a total installed capacity of 10.8MW, capable of powering up to 6,000 homes, with construction expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

A second wind farm with a capacity of around 43MW will also be built in Scotland, with further details to be announced at a later date.

EDF will also supply 15,000 roof-mounted solar panels on 17 Tesco stores across England by the end of 2020, resulting in an additional 5MW of installed capacity.

Tesco UK and Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said: “Our supply chain and long-term business sustainability depend on the health of the natural environment. Our customers and colleagues expect Tesco to play its part in caring for the planet.

“This project represents a major milestone in our journey to using 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030.”

Doubling capacity

Earlier this month Tesco announced the departure of group boss Dave Lewis, who claimed the grocer’s turnaround is now “complete” after five years at the helm.

Tesco also unveiled a 6.7 per cent rise in half-year pre-tax profits at £494 million.

EDF Renewables, which develops, builds, operates and maintains renewable energies projects for itself and for third parties, also counts Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Yahoo, Nivea, Coca Cola and Nestlé among its corporate clients.

The new solar and wind projects contribute to the EDF Group’s target of doubling its renewable capacity globally between 2015 and 2030, increasing to 50 gigawatts net.

Matthieu Hue, chief executive of EDF Renewables UK, added: “These projects show the ability of EDF to provide diverse solutions for customers in terms of low cost renewable electricity.

“These exciting projects also demonstrate our ability to develop subsidy-free solar and wind in the UK as well as underpinning the important part these technologies play in de- carbonising the UK electricity system to reach the country’s net zero targets by 2050.”

The group has a gross installed capacity of 12.5 GW worldwide, with development focused on wind and solar power.