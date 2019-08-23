Tesco Bank unveils high-level appointment

Edinburgh-based lender Tesco Bank has announced the appointment of Sigga Sigurdardottir from Santander as its new chief customer officer (CCO).

Sigurdardottir, who will begin her role on 4 November, has worked in the financial services industry for 18 years. She joins from Santander UK, where she led digital and cultural change at the bank in her role as chief customer and innovation officer.

Prior to Santander, Tesco’s CCO-to-be spent 14 years at credit card giant American Express, working on four different continents as she led digital transformation and change across the business.

Most recently, she was responsible for the development and launch of Asto, a Santander fintech business, providing cash-flow services to small businesses.

Gerry Mallon, chief executive of Tesco Bank, said: “With an excellent reputation for driving digital transformation and a true focus on customer centricity, I know that Sigga’s passion and leadership will bring huge value to our team.”

Sigurdardottir added: “Tesco Bank has a truly unique offering for millions of Tesco customers, so I am thrilled to be joining at this exciting time for the business and playing my part in developing our customer offering to deliver not only outstanding value but also exceptional customer experiences.”

Sigurdardottir holds a doctorate in leadership and innovation from Manchester Business School, an MBA from IESE Business School and a BS degree in marketing from the University of South Carolina.