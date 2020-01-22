Tesco Bank recruiting for 100 jobs at Edinburgh base

Tesco Bank is to add 100 tech jobs at its Edinburgh operation as more of us conduct our financial affairs online.

The banking offshoot of the supermarket giant said it would be recruiting for software and systems engineers, systems architects, “solution designers”, project managers and IT and business analysts.

It forms part of a plan to create 120 “technology and change” roles across its Edinburgh and Newcastle offices. The group said it was likely that the vast majority of the new posts – around 100 – would be based in the Scottish capital. This is in addition to the 20 roles created when Tesco Bank announced Newcastle as the home for a new technology hub in November.

Established in 1997, the banking business currently employs some 3,900 people in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle.

David Bowerman, chief operations officer at Tesco Bank, said: “It’s an exciting time at Tesco Bank as we invest to develop propositions which better meet the needs of Tesco shoppers.

“We know there are deep talent pools in Edinburgh and Newcastle, and we hope to tap into these further as we bolster the technology function that does so much to help deliver for more than five million customers every day.”

He added: “Successful applicants will join strong, established teams working on innovative projects and delivering positive change as part of a globally recognised brand.”

READ MORE: Tesco Bank unveils high-level appointment