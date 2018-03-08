Tesco Bank customers suffer another card breach

Tesco Bank has cancelled some of its customers’ credit cards amid fears that account data may have been breached.

The Edinburgh-based bank said only a small number of its customers were affected by the potential compromise.

Replacement cards are to be issued by next week.

A spokesman said: “We take the security of our customers’ accounts very seriously and take every measure possible to protect customers from fraudulent activity. As a result of routine industry-wide fraud protection measures, we have reissued a number of credit cards as a precautionary measure.”

The breach is similar to one in December when some Tesco Bank credit cards were cancelled and reissued as part of "fraud protection measures", while two years ago, thousands ofTesco Bank customers found their current accounts had been attacked and were refunded by the bank.