Tennent's launches Scotland’s lowest calorie lager... but only in certain pubs

Tennent’s has rolled out what it is billing as Scotland’s lowest calorie light lager.

Tennent’s Light is being pitched at lager drinkers looking for a lower-calorie, lower-strength option. Launching as an on-trade exclusive, the new brew has 114 calories per pint and a 3.5 per cent ABV. Regular Tennent's lager is about 4 per cent.

Available on draught and in 330ml bottles, it marks the first major Tennent’s draught launch in almost a decade, with the last launch from Glasgow’s Wellpark Brewery being Caledonia Best, in 2011.

Made from 100 per cent Scottish grown cereals and water from Loch Katrine, the Light beer is produced using a traditional brewing method, but with a longer boiling process, hand-mixed hops and slower fermentation.

Tennent’s Light has the additional benefit of being vegan and gluten free, the firm added.

The move comes amid strong demand for lower strength and vegan certified and gluten-free beers.

James Hughes, brand manager at Tennent’s, owned by Irish drinks firm C&C, said: "Tennent’s Light has been developed recognising current consumer trends for local produce, authenticity and the growing demand for ‘low and no’ alcohol options. Additionally, our research told us there was a significant gap in the market for a beer that brings together great flavour, low calories and low ABV.

"Our talented brewing team at Wellpark have spent months cracking the perfect recipe, which is not only low calorie and low ABV, but it also tastes great."

Tennent’s Light will be available on draught and in 330ml bottles in selected bars throughout Scotland.

