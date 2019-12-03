Tennent’s hails record visitors to attraction

The Tennent’s Story visitor centre in Glasgow is celebrating a bumper year of visitors since its launch in November of last year.

Latest figures reveal that the attraction at Wellpark Brewery has triggered a 46 per cent year-on-year increase in footfall. Tours had been running before the dedicated visitor centre opened.

The major seven-figure investment, built on the existing brewery site, has provided more than 31,000 tours to Tennent’s fans from across the globe.

The three-floor attraction is home to artefacts gathered from the first days of brewing at Wellpark, covering Hugh Tennent’s introduction of lager to the UK.

During its first year, The Tennent’s Story has also hosted a wide range of corporate visitors such as The Scottish Licensed Trade Association and the Marketing Society of Scotland.

James Hughes, brand manager, said: “The Tennent’s Story is the single biggest investment we’ve made in the brewery’s visitor experience. It’s fantastic to see such great numbers.”