Technology development and energy industry expert set to chair Censis

Censis, the Scottish Innovation Centre for sensor and imaging systems and internet of things technologies, has unveiled its new chairperson.

Technology development and energy industry expert Jacqueline Redmond replaces Bob Downes, who has chaired the Glasgow-based organisation since its inception.

The businesswoman brings more than 25 years’ global experience in senior positions with energy majors, with particular expertise in risk-management, business development and innovation.

Redmond has held senior roles at ScottishPower, Shell, the Green Investment Bank and Macquarie, which acquired the lender in 2017. She is currently a non-executive director for the SQN Asset Finance Income Fund and an advisory board member of the University of Cambridge’s energy policy research group.

She said: “Censis has an important role to play in filling the void between academic research and commercialisation – helping companies to grow, attract finance, and open new markets. I am really excited to lead the Censis board at this time when it is helping reassert Scotland’s place on the global innovation landscape.”

Paul Winstanley, chief executive of Censis, added: “Jacqueline has an incredible background, working with some of the largest names in the energy industry. Her experience will undoubtedly prove highly useful to the many businesses we work with in Scotland and beyond, looking to develop new products, processes, and services for a variety of markets.”

