TechForce Aberdeen event to kick off Cyber Scotland Week

Aberdeen-based internet security specialist The TechForce has unveiled a strong line-up of speakers as it hosts an event to kick-off Cyber Scotland Week.

Amitabha Sikder of the London Stock Exchange, John Duncan of oil major Total and Robert Smith of NorthLink Ferries are among those that will share a platform at Robert Gordon University (RGU) on Monday evening.

Some 70 businesspeople, academics and students are expected to attend the event that will explore the business and organisational challenges created by cybercrime. It is due to be held at the Sir Ian Wood Building, Garthdee Road, from 6pm to 8:30pm.

The event is being staged as part of Cyber Scotland Week – a Scottish Government-backed initiative to showcase innovation and promote career opportunities across the sector.

Jai Aenugu, managing director of The TechForce, said: “We’re excited to be hosting this event and have the opportunity to share the important message of what to do in the event of a cyber-attack with a diverse audience.

“I’m extremely grateful to our panel of speakers for giving up their time to share their own unique perspectives on how to tackle the issue. Although any cyber-attack can often be extremely damaging… it will be encouraging to hear first-hand how these individuals have helped ensure business continuity.”

