Tech start-up Candidate.ID eyes AI tool with crowdfunding drive

A Glasgow-based recruitment tech start-up is aiming to kick-start its artificial intelligence (AI) programme on the back of a crowdfunding launch.

Candidate.ID is targeting a £50,000 investment from customers and collaborators using the Crowdcube platform as it looks to integrate AI into its product.

The start-up’s software helps employers and recruiters to create talent pipelines, showing which candidates are cold, warm and “hire-ready” in real time.

Candidate.ID is also gearing up to launch the next generation of its product, which will include new features such as mailbox and calendar integration, a dedicated GDPR section on each candidate record and enhanced candidate searching tools.

Scot McRae, who co-founded Candidate.ID with Adam Gordon in 2016, cited the benefits of involving stakeholders by using the crowdfunding model.

He said: “The benefit to us of course is, if they own shares in our company, they’ll bring us their great ideas and feedback.”