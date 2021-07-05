Tech leader appointed for new Glasgow 'digital club' that aims to close skills gap

AND Digital has announced the appointment of Peter Dale as 'club executive' for its new club in Glasgow.

AND Digital has named Peter Dale as club executive for the recently launched west coast branch. It is the second operation to be rolled out in Scotland and follows on from the rapid expansion of the firm’s initial base in Edinburgh, which opened in March 2020.

The tech company aims to accelerate digital delivery for its clients by helping them close their digital skills gaps through its “club model” approach.

Dale’s responsibilities will be to set up and lead the Glasgow club by building a 100-strong team of product analysts, software developers and designers over the next 12 months. The venture will work with a range of clients across financial services, media and leisure.

Dale is said to bring a “wealth of experience” having been a senior tech professional for companies such as CGI, Clydesdale Bank, Airpoint and Sword Ciboodle.

Paramjit Uppal, chief executive and founder of AND Digital, said: “We believe it takes more than tech or data alone to win. Technology and digital services don’t build themselves: it takes the right people, set up in the right environment, to deliver, manage and continuously improve it.

“That’s why we’re delighted to welcome Peter as the club executive of our new Glasgow club. He brings a blend of enterprise and agile experience, coupled with a strong understanding of tech and product, and of building high performing teams.”

Dale added: “I’m really looking forward to joining AND Digital at this pivotal time in its growth journey – particularly as it looks to further expand its client base across the UK and Europe.

“Scotland is an important market for the organisation, and Glasgow is the fourth fastest growing tech economy outside of London.

“Even despite the recent impacts of the pandemic, the region’s digital services sector is forecast to grow 1.5 times faster than the overall economy until at least 2029. As a result, it’s vital that AND continues to build its presence here, and maintains its mission to support Scotland in developing the digital capabilities it needs to grow.”

