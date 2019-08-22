Tech investors land in Edinburgh for Turing Fest

Tech investors from across Europe will land in Edinburgh next week seeking investment opportunities with “attractive” start-ups.

Turing Founders, part of the capital’s Turing Fest technology conference, will bring together 50 seed and series-A investors with around 150 early stage company founders at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on Tuesday, 27 August.

In partnership with Silicon Valley Bank, the initiative has connected hundreds of founders and investors since it was established in 2016, with attendee companies having raised more than £35 million in subsequent investment.

Turing Fest, co-founded by Brian Corcoran, will host more than 3,000 guests at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 28 and 29 August. High-profile speakers will include Hana Abaza, director of marketing at e-commerce platform Shopify, and Danae Shell, chief marketing officer at Edinburgh healthtech CareSourcer.

Tom Butterworth, head of early stage, Europe, at Silicon Valley Bank’s UK branch, said: “This is incredibly important to growing the innovation economy across all emerging tech hubs in the UK.

“Tech Nation and Dealroom reported earlier this year that three unicorns came out of the Scottish city in the last 12 months, so it is great to see Edinburgh increasingly becoming a technology powerhouse and one that we are committed to continuing to support going forward.”

Turing Fest is supported by the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and VisitScotland Business Events.