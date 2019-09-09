Tayside business socials launch to showcase local entrepreneurs

A collaborative Dundee business platform has launched its latest season of social events offering insights into local entrepreneurs and their journeys to success.

Societay’s second “Small Talk” series will see prominent business leaders, including Insights Group boss Andy Lothian and Cornerstone chief Edel Harris, share their stories with live audiences across Dundee and Angus.

It has partnered with shared working space Dundee One to host the first event in the Small Talk series, with plans to host a further three this year and continue the season in 2020.

Societay, whose sponsors include Thorntons Investments, said the series will “showcase the wide range of business and personal success stories within Tayside and further afield”.

The initiative was set up by Chris Gardiner of Thorntons Solicitors, Andy McGill of Ashton McGill and Daniel Rosie of DLR Media.

The group added: “Our events are open to all, we are looking to attract a real mix along to our events and love to see people collaborating and networking within the Tayside."