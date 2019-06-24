Tayburn cheers Boë Gin campaign win

An Edinburgh-based creative agency is targeting further client wins in the drinks sector after landing an online marketing campaign for distiller Boë Gin.

Tayburn has secured a deal with the Stirling-based gin producer to run a £400,000 digital campaign, with the aim of creating “one of the most digitally engaged brands” in a burgeoning area of the spirits market.

The contract will include creating and implementing a “fully immersive” website for the spirits brand, along with a social media strategy and digital marketing campaign set to involve multiple platforms and social influencers.

Tayburn, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, already counts international brewing giant Heineken among its long-standing clients.

Co-managing directors Malcolm Stewart and Richard Simpson have announced that they are now targeting further wins in the drinks industry while aiming to extend the agency’s international reach over the next 12 months.

The group said it is gearing up to reveal a series of new project wins over the coming months, as it hopes to build on a string of recent successes.

These include pushing the button on one of its most high profile client projects – the launch of a new website for Scottish Rugby in April. This aims to help boost support and engagement for the national team in the run up to this September’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In March, Tayburn appointed industry stalwart Ricky Stevens as creative director and lead creative on its key accounts, which include clients such as Weir Group, FNZ and The National Trust for Scotland.

Stewart said: “Boë Gin is achieving remarkable growth, even against a segment of the drinks industry that is growing quickly anyway, and we are working closely with the Boë team to make it one of the most digitally engaged brands around.

“Having created every aspect of the brand on and offline, we are showing how insightful brand thinking can translate to rocket fuel for this kind of product.”

Boë Gin, which operates from the village of Throsk, near Stirling, describes itself as “one of the fastest growing gin brands in the UK”, partly due to the success of its flavoured range which now accounts for more than 30 per cent of total off-trade gin sales.

The distiller, which is owned by Stiffy’s Shots, unveiled last month that sales had leapt by more than £7 million to reach £8.5m in the year to the end of February.

Andrew Richardson, director of Boë Gin, said: “Our team is dedicated to innovation and product innovation, while strengthening our position in the UK market and further internationalising the business.

“In Tayburn, we have found a set of brand specialists who get our story and have helped us to realise the successes we have achieved to date.”

The gin maker last week announced new listings which will see its violet flavoured spirit made available in Co-op and Scotmid stores across Scotland.

Its full-strength gin infused with violet flowers is set to hit the shelves of 342 Scottish Co-op stores and more than 160 Scotmid branches.