Swiss cannabis deal to boost sales by £5m at Borders start-up

A Borders start-up has teamed up with Europe’s largest cannabis and hemp producer in a move it ­estimates will generate £5 million in annual sales.

Melrose-headquartered Always Pure Organics (APO) has secured a deal to become a UK distributor of cannabidiol (CBD) products manufactured by Swiss-based Pure Holding.

CBD, which is now available to buy on the high street, is a non-psychoactive chemical found in ­marijuana and hemp plants, which some scientific studies claim may help treat ailments such as chronic pain and anxiety.

APO, which has its main distribution hub in ­Manchester, expects that the partnership will result in an estimated sales ­value of £5m within the first twelve months.

Managing director Gavin Ogilvie said: “Pure are a global force in the world of cannabis and hemp.

“It is very exciting to forge strong partnerships like this in such a young industry – together we aim to become household names in the European cannabis industry.”