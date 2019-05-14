Swiss cannabis deal to boost sales by £5m at Borders start-up

A Borders start-up has teamed up with Europe’s largest cannabis and hemp producer in a move it estimates will generate £5 million in annual sales.
Melrose-headquartered Always Pure Organics (APO) has secured a deal to become a UK distributor of cannabidiol (CBD) products manufactured by Swiss-based Pure Holding.
CBD, which is now available to buy on the high street, is a non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana and hemp plants, which some scientific studies claim may help treat ailments such as chronic pain and anxiety.
APO, which has its main distribution hub in Manchester, expects that the partnership will result in an estimated sales value of £5m within the first twelve months.
Managing director Gavin Ogilvie said: “Pure are a global force in the world of cannabis and hemp.
“It is very exciting to forge strong partnerships like this in such a young industry – together we aim to become household names in the European cannabis industry.”